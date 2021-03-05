Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at ABC?







Following today’s big finale, is there going to be a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 at ABC? Or, is this going to be a one-and-done thing?

We should start things off here by noting this: Absolutely the network is going to want this show back. It averaged over a 0.9 rating in the 18-49 demographic and over 6.6 million live viewers, making this easily one of the most-popular primetime game shows on the network’s lineup. This is a beloved property, and so long as the producers, Pat Sajak, and Vanna White want to keep doing this, we have to imagine that they will.

When you think in terms of casting, we have a feeling that the producers will have no problem figuring that out. Just remember that a good percentage of America grew up probably watching Wheel of Fortune at some point. Everyone knows the game and it’s a bit of wish fulfillment for a lot of people out there.

So when could a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 premiere? If it is renewed, we do think it could come back as early as the summer — but we do think it makes sense for the network to be as patient as possible. This sort of show is better when it is event! With that in mind, it makes the most sense to wait on it a while and try to find some more great people to come on board.

As for what needs to change … really nothing! This is Wheel of Fortune — it’s a format as tried-and-true as they come, so there is zero reason to experiment too much with this. Just continue to create some fun puzzles for people to solve and make sure that the tone is as light and funny as it can be. This is family entertainment, after all.

Do you want to see a Celebrity Wheel of Fortune season 2 at ABC?

