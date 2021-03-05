WandaVision season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Disney+? The latest







Following the big finale today, can you expect a WandaVision season 2 renewal at Disney+? Or, is the more likely situation that the series ends with just one batch of episodes? As you would imagine, there are a few different things to break down within this piece.

Let’s kick things off, though, with what we know at this very moment: There is no official green light for a WandaVision season 3, and we’re not quite sure that there will be anytime soon. While it’s clear to everyone that the Marvel drama is a pop-culture sensation, one of the reasons why may be due to its limited-series feel. From the beginning, it was clear that this story would have a definite beginning, middle, and end and we weren’t going to be stuck in some endless time-loop of sitcom tropes and nods to the past. We’ve advanced through time, seen Wanda confront her grief, and the finale is the culmination of it all.

If there is a WandaVision season 2 down the road, one thing we’re not sure we buy is that it would even be called WandaVision. As far as we know, there’s a chance that it would be labeled as an entirely different show altogether. We could easily see Disney+ doing something else with the Scarlet Witch character, but it’s going to be more akin to another limited series and may not even have the same title.

For the time being, though, our suggestion is this: Prepare for some of the other high-profile Marvel projects coming down the road. Falcon and Winter Soldier is right around the corner, and after that you have shows like She-Hulk and Moon Knight that are also each going to have an opportunity to shine.

Related – Be sure to get some more updates when it comes to WandaVision now

Do you want to see a WandaVision season 2 renewal over at Disney+?

Be sure to share some of your thoughts right now in the comments! Once you do check that out, be sure to also come back around — there are some other updates coming and we don’t want you to miss those. (Photo: Disney+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







