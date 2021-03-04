Is Walker new tonight on The CW? All about ‘Bar None,’ ‘Tracks’







Is Walker new tonight on The CW? We’re coming off of a hiatus, so does that mean that the network is about to bring the show back?

Alas, we wish that was the case! Instead, we are still in the midst of a break from the Jared Padalecki drama. Luckily, it does feel like the last break we’re going to be getting for a little while. There is a new episode scheduled for Thursday, March 4 — not only that, but there’s another one following it up on March 11. These episodes are entitled “Bar None” and “Tracks,” and you can see via the synopses below some more insight all about what to expect:

Episode 6, “Bar None” – MICKI’S MOTHER DROPS IN FOR A VISIT – When Geri (guest star Odette Annable) decides to sell the bar, it throws Walker (Jared Padalecki) for a loop. With so many memories attached to the bar, he asks Geri to reconsider and reminds her of all the good times they’ve had there with Emily (guest star Genevieve Padalecki) and Hoyt (guest star Matt Barr). Meanwhile, Micki (Lindsey Morgan) is shocked when her mother (guest star Alex Meneses) drops in unexpectedly. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Amyn Kaderali (#106). Original airdate 3/11/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Episode 7, “Tracks” – LIAM AND CAPTAIN JAMES HEAD TO MEXICO IN SEARCH OF ANSWERS – Captain James (Coby Bell) and Liam (Keegan Allen) follow up on a tip regarding Emily’s murder (guest star Genevieve Padalecki). The duo head to Mexico for more answers but decide to keep their trip a secret from Walker (Jared Padalecki). Meanwhile, Trey (Jeff Pierre) escorts Stella (Violet Benson), August (Kale Culley) and the girls soccer team to an away game but when things take a dangerous turn Trey, Walker and Micki (Lindsey Morgan) have to team up to save the kids. Micki learns some shocking news. The episode was written by Casey Fisher & Paula Sabbaga and directed by Bola Ogun (#107). Original airdate 3/18/2021. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

Just like with almost any other new show out there, one of the real priorities for Walker coming up is going to be working in order to figure out how to get viewers invested in the entire cast and as soon as humanly possible. Doing this can be a delicate balancing act; you also want this show to continue to develop its own personality, while paying homage to the original.

Related – Want some other news all about Walker?

What do you want to see when it comes to Walker moving forward?

Are you sad that these episodes are not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, be sure to also stick around for some other insight. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







