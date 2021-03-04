Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? Season 3 March update







Is A Million Little Things new tonight on ABC? If you recall, the drama was originally expected to return with new episodes on March 4.

Unfortunately, some of those plans have since changed. There is no new episode tonight, and instead, you will be stuck waiting for one more week (think March 11) to see the story continue. We know that there is a LOT of story that the writers are hoping to dive into now, especially as they get more into the health crisis and how that impacts these characters’ lives. While we don’t anticipate the virus being as important to this show as it is to a Grey’s Anatomy, it absolutely does have an impact and you should keep your eyes peeled for some of that.

Leading up to the big midseason return, ABC has now released details on a couple of upcoming episodes! Be sure to check those out below…

“non-essential” – As [the virus] becomes more widespread across the U.S., Boston goes into lockdown putting Rome’s movie in jeopardy and forcing Maggie to return home from Oxford. Because the hospitals are overwhelmed with coronavirus patients, Eddie’s back surgery is cancelled, leading him to take desperate measures to cope with the severe pain on the return of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 11 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, DL) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

“miles apart” – Maggie is forced to face the harsh reality that cancer still controls her life, while Gary must choose between supporting a friend in need and building his relationship with Darcy. Meanwhile, Rome helps Regina at Someday during the [virus] transition, on a new episode of “A Million Little Things,” THURSDAY, MARCH 18 (10:01-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14, D) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Before we get to the end of this second episode, we do at least think we’ll have more clarity on where Gary and Darcy stand — and, of course, what their future will hold. This show may have a lot going on, but they always do find a way to give every storyline ample attention.

What do you want to see on A Million Little Things season 3 moving forward?

Are you sad that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do check that out, be sure to then also stick around for some other updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica Carter. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

