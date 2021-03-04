Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 photo: Frank vs. the Attorney General







Friday night’s Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 is right around the corner! We’ve been waiting a while in order to see “More Than Meets the Eye,” and we’ve got some news in this piece all about Frank’s big storyline.

Let’s start things off with this bit of news: Michael Imperioli is back! He has not appeared on the show since 2016, but it’s always great to get more alum from The Sopranos over in this world. As for why his character is back, it seems as though he’ll be doing some work alongside Frank judging from the photos that are out there. Tom Selleck’s character will find himself in a tangle with the Attorney General, and a lot of it comes back to the treatment of the press. Jamie arrests an intrusive reporter at one point during this episode, and Frank from there is going to have to answer as to whether or not said reporter’s First Amendment rights were violated.

As you can tell from this description alone, this is going to be a complicated situation for Frank to unravel. Legal conflicts are always tough, especially when you get into something like freedom of the press. He also has to weigh his own family’s involvement at this point and how that will end up muddying the waters a great deal. He can’t look as though his son is benefiting from nepotism, but he also cannot punish him unfairly.

So how will Frank resolve this? He’ll probably need some help from his advisers, for sure, but also to make a larger show of good faith to the journalism community. This isn’t the sort of crisis that can be resolved in a day.

What do you think is coming for Frank on Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8?

