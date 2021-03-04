Shameless season 11: Is filming for the series finale underway?







We know that there are several episodes to go in the final season of Shameless, but behind the scenes, the end is just about here.

For those unaware, the cast and crew for the iconic Showtime series are in the process of filming the big series finale, which should air at some point in April. We have to imagine that this is as emotional of an episode as you’re going to find, especially since so many of these cast members have been there from the beginning. Will it be a happy ending? We’re not sure if “happy” is the right word to describe anything with the Gallaghers; bittersweet may be the more apt word in this situation. We don’t think that a guy like Frank is really capable of redemption and/or finding an ending to his problems — we’re not sure if he’s ever really wanted to change.

Over the coming weeks, we’re sure that there are going to be questions aplenty surrounding how the series will end, including whether or not Emmy Rossum will be back for one final appearance as Fiona. We’d love to see it, but it could be based on scheduling and making sure there is a right reason for the story to go in that direction. Our hope is that if she does turn up, it ends up being a big surprise and we learn more about what her life is like now.

At the moment, there are two stories that we feel will factor into the big finale in some shape or form — think in terms of Frank dealing with his alcoholic dementia diagnosis, and then also Lip wanting the family to come together in order to sell the house.

