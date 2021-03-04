Is For Life new tonight on ABC? The latest season 3 hopes







Is For Life new tonight on ABC? Within this article, we’ll do our best to give you an answer to that question … but also glance towards the legal drama’s future.

Unfortunately, we do have to kick things off here by getting some of the bad news out of the way — there is no new episode of the series on the air tonight. Last week marked the finale, and we’re all in this big, collective waiting-game now to see if there are more episodes coming. Why didn’t the show get more than 10 episodes? We wish that we had a good answer to that.

The chances of there being a For Life season 3 are based partially on the show’s live ratings, and this is where we get a little bit concerned over the future. This is a show that barely averaged a 0.4 rating in the 18-49 demographic and just over 1.8 million viewers a week. While there are a lot more people watching after the fact via DVRs and streaming services, it may not be enough to offset this being one of ABC’s lowest-rated shows.

Nonetheless, we don’t think that this is some decision that the powers-that-be are going to rush into making. Instead, we think that it’s going to take some time in order to properly figure out. Odds are, we’re going to be able to learn whether or not there is another season by the time we get around to May — ABC may be waiting to see how some of their newer shows fare before figuring out whether or not there will be more episodes here.

So, for now, our advice to you is simple: If you do want to see more For Life down the road, tell some of your friends to check it out! The larger the audience, the better the odds.

