The Challenge: Double Agents episode 13 spoilers: Survive the night







As we prepare for The Challenge: Double Agents episode 13 on MTV next week, it feels clear what we are building up to at this point. The final is right around the corner, and there are only so many opportunities for people to secure gold skulls.

In order to take away skulls, though, you’re going to have to survive the night … and this feels like one of the most brutal competitions we’ve seen on the show to date. It’s one designed deliberately to scare the you-know-what out of people, and judging from the promo that aired after tonight, you’re going to see some contestants get totally rattled. Of course, we also saw some romance involving Fessy — why? Because apparently, these sort of things happen when you are cooped up in this sort of place for a certain stretch of time. (Remember that due to the health crisis, these contestants are really unable to travel around, and are even more confined to their location than they are typically.)

Below, we’ve got the full The Challenge: Double Agents episode 13 synopsis with some additional updates all about what lies ahead:

“Agents take part in the terrifying, “mission: survive the night” where they must confront their worst fears. With gold skulls on the line, players question whether or not they have the right partners to survive.

The part of this about partners is very-much important, largely due to the fact that there are so many dysfunctional relationships in the game right now. We could see some attempts at shaking things up … though not always for the better.

At this point, though, the thing we honestly want more than any other is a normal elimination. We’ve had so many as of late that have happened for a wide array of different reasons.

