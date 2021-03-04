Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? More March episode spoilers







Is Chicago Fire new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll offer up an answer to that question — not only that, but we’ll look towards the future! Think in terms of a rather vast future.

The first thing that we should do here, though, is get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of the Taylor Kinney drama on the air tonight. This marks the second straight week that this has been the case, but you should also know that we’re just about at the end of the road so far as hiatuses go. There is a new episode next week, and beyond that you’ve got another installment on March 17.

Want more news about each one of these? First and foremost, let’s present some details about the March 17 episode entitled “Double Red”:

03/17/2021 (09:00PM – 10:00PM) (Wednesday) : Mouch, Gallo, Ritter and Mackey report for training. A nasty blow to the head brings Casey unimaginable pain. TV-14

Obviously, it’s a little weird that we talk about this episode before the one on March 10, but one of the reasons for that is rather simple: We don’t know that much here other than the title of “Escape Route.” In general, though, this is one of those shows where you have a good sense of what you’re going to get in advance. There will be relentless action, and beyond just that some interesting relationship subplots. It’s about saving fictional lives, but of course also this big Firehouse family that we’ve come to know and love.

Hopefully, there are some other updates coming on more Chicago Fire episodes — once we have them, we’ll be sure to pass it along.

What do you want to see on Chicago Fire moving forward?

Are you bummed that the series is not on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

