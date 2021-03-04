Tough as Nails season 2: Where is Tara, Mikey ‘Eyebrows’? Are they gone?







Where are Tara and Mikey a.k.a “Eyebrows” on Tough as Nails season 2? It’s fair if you still have some questions on this very subject.

With that being said, the news we have is far from good: The two are gone. They each departed the show officially on this past episode, though the reasoning for these exits may be hard to follow. For Tara, it’s a little bit easier: While she wasn’t medically evacuated due to injury, she determined that continuing to be on the show would jeopardize her future health. It was not an easy decision for her to make, but it’s one that she seems to stand behind. Her exit was a reminder that this is a physically-grueling competition, and it’s so much easier to say that you will dominate this show than actually going out and doing it.

As for Mikey, things are far murkier. There still is no official word as to why he is gone from the show; instead, we are just going to have to move forward. If Mikey or CBS chooses to address this absence in the future, they will and we’ll keep our eyes peeled for that.

For now, though, the remaining contestants all have a temporary reprieve — because of Mikey’s exit, there was no elimination on this past installment. They had a chance to move forward, and we’ll see who is in danger of punching out tonight. Hopefully, there will be no further injuries, and nor will there be any surprise exits.

If you do want a few more details all about what lies ahead tonight, we suggest that you view the synopsis below:

“It’s Gonna Be a Sheep Show” – Crew members get down on the farm in a series of jobs that require stacking 100 bales of hay, herding sheep and making horseshoes, on TOUGH AS NAILS, Wednesday, March 3 (8:00-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network. Phil Keoghan is the creator, host and executive producer/showrunner.

