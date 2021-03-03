Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8 trailer hypes up Malcolm’s new crisis







With Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8 not returning until April, we’re going to be stuck waiting a long time for what lies ahead.

Luckily, we do at least have a feeling that it’s going to be worth the wait — the trailer below is much of your evidence of that! Within this, you see Malcolm in an almost-frenzied state trying to deal with what is a mounting crisis. He and Ainsley are both aware at this point of what happened to Endicott, and the challenge becomes now trying to keep it under wraps. How can he ensure that nobody else pieces it all together? It’s hard when his opposition is Simon Huxley (Alan Cumming), one of the best investigators out there. He will do plenty of digging, and could find ways to unsettle both Malcolm and his sister throughout the upcoming episodes.

To make matters worse, then you have Martin. He is going to be spending a lot of time at the medical wing with Catherine Zeta-Jones’ Dr. Vivian, and over time it feels like the two could develop quite the unusual relationship. She notes that she was warned in advance about some of his charms, but that doesn’t mean she will resist them entirely. Martin could awaken something in her that she didn’t know existed, and our concern already is that this is going to lead to a place where she helps him get out of his current confinement.

No matter what happens, we are absolutely excited to see where things are going from here! Prodigal Son may be continuously one of the most underrated shows on TV, both in terms of its performances and off-the-wall content. No matter what happens beyond this season, we’re excited for what lies directly in front of us.

What do you most want to see on Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8?

