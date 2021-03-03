Who is Jery Hewitt? About New Amsterdam title card tribute







Who is Jery Hewitt? Tonight’s New Amsterdam season 3 premiere is dedicated Jery; so what did he mean to the show? After watching the powerful story of “The New Normal,” we hope that we can offer some clarity on this very subject.

Hewitt was an icon within the entertainment business as a stunt coordinator, and has more outstanding credits to his name than almost anyone else. In addition to working in this position on New Amsterdam, he worked extensively on both Law & Order as well as Law & Order: Special Victims Unit. He also held this position in countless feature films, including 14 from the legendary Coen Brothers. His legacy can be seen across several decades, and in all genres from drama to suspense. You know so many of his works, even if you did not know his name before tonight.

Unfortunately, Hewitt passed away this past November, with his family issuing the following statement (per Deadline):

“His laser-focused attention to detail ensured the safety of those he was working with and allowed the precision of the moment to be captured on film with clarity and the true beauty of the story he was helping to tell … Jery was honored to have worked on 14 of the Coen Brothers films and his efforts brought iconic moments to life, from teaching Tex Cobb how to ride a motorcycle in Raising Arizona, to sending his wife and collaborator for the past 25+ years, Jennifer Lamb, hurtling backwards into a snake pit in the remake of True Grit.”

There are a few ways that a show like New Amsterdam can honor Hewitt but a title-card tribute is one of the best. These live on following the initial airing, and lead to viewers seeking out more information on them. It’s an honor for the NBC drama to have had Jery on the staff, since he brought with him impeccable experience and may have inspired future generations of stunt coordinators. It is a position that rarely ever gets the attention it deserves, but is essential to the success of any production.

Our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Hewitt’s family during this difficult time, and we thank New Amsterdam for bringing attention to his life and legacy. (Photo: NBC.)

