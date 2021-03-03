The Flash season 7: Where is Cisco, Caitlin? Are they leaving?







The Flash season 7 premiere arrived on The CW tonight, but there are some questions people may be asking beyond just the story. Take, for example, the status of Cisco Ramon and Caitlin Snow.

The last that we saw the CW series, the two characters were going off for some separate adventures. Cisco, for example, was off to get some research in on Atlantis. Meanwhile, Caitlin’s exit was written in to accommodate the pregnancy of star Danielle Panabaker.

Rest assured, though, that neither one of these characters will be gone forever. Both Panabaker and Carlos Valdes will be returning to the series in due time, and there are some big stories coming for each of them. We can’t say with 100% confidence whether or not either will be in every episode the rest of the way, but they each still have roles to play in the story.

Of course, from our vantage point we’d like to see the two have prominent, substantial arcs that really allow them the chance to dive head-first into the material. One of the biggest issues that we’ve got with The Flash these days is that these characters are gone for so long and through that, there isn’t all that much of a chance to build up momentum with them. We want new adversaries and adventuring much of the original team.

Ultimately, the good news here is that there is still plenty of time to see things develop — even with the virus, this is a long season!

(Note that there is one big cast change entering this season, as Hartley Sawyer, who played Ralph Dibny, was fired over some offensive social-media comments in his past. There are no plans to bring Ralph Dibny back, at least for now.)

What do you want to see on The Flash season 7 for Cisco and Caitlin?

