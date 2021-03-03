Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? The schedule for episode 10, beyond







Is Big Sky new tonight on ABC? It makes sense to come into this article with a few questions; luckily, we’re here with some answers!

Let’s kick things off here, though, by getting the unfortunate news out of the way: There is no installment coming your way now. There also isn’t one for the rest of the month. As of right now, the network is planning to bring the freshman drama back on Tuesday, April 13, and the strategy behind this seems to be simple: Giving you new episodes every week through the end of the season. They want to be able to establish and build momentum, and it’s hard to do that when you’re alternating back and forth between new episodes and repeats. (With this schedule in mind, the remaining six episodes should air until mid-May, which is when the finale will come on the air.)

So where will the story go when the show comes back? Think in terms of a mixture between old and new. There are some threats from the first part of the season still out there, with the most notable one being Ronald. He’s far more dangerous now than he ever was, mostly because there isn’t anything that he has to hold onto anymore. He can just cause however much chaos he chooses and he certainly would kill either one of them.

Yet, Jenny and Cassie are more than likely going to be forced between taking on Ronald and also dealing with some new crises — this is a world where the chaos is never exactly going to stop. Instead, there could be so much more of it over time! We’d say to go ahead and prepare yourself for that accordingly.

Related – Check out some more news when it comes to Big Sky right now

What do you want to see next on Big Sky episode 10?

Are you sad to be waiting so long in order to see it? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







