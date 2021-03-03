The Flash season 7 episode 2 spoilers: New powers; more problems







Next week The Flash season 7 episode 2 is set to air on The CW next week, and rest assured, things are only going to get crazier from here. Eva’s only going to cause more chaos as the season goes along — or at least over the next two episodes. What you’re watching right now was originally meant for the end of the sixth season, so we’re going to have to be patient to see where things go moving forward.

Next week’s new episode carries with it the title of “The Speed of Thought.” Want to get a few more details all about it now? Then be sure to check out the full The Flash season 7 episode 2 synopsis below:

BARRY GAINS A NEW SKILL – When Barry (Grant Gustin) suddenly gains the power of speed thinking, he attempts to use his new gift to save Iris (Candice Patton). While Barry is thrilled with his new power, Cisco (Carlos Valdes) is hesitant to trust it. Meanwhile, Eva (guest star Efrat Dor) must face a shattering truth. Stefan Pleszczynski directed the episode written by Jonathan Butler & Gabriel Garza (#702). Original airdate 3/9/2021.

When we read this, it’s pretty clear that Cisco is right to have some doubt on all of this — we’ve seen that every new ability has its fair share of drawbacks. Take, for example, what happened with Barry causing Flashpoint a good while back. Speed thinking sounds kinda fun on the service, but we’ll have to wait and see what some of the ramifications of it are.

Also, we’ll continue to see what some of Eva’s future plans are as she continues what could become a reign of terror. We’ve seen what power does to people, and Eva is about to uncover more power than she has ever had before.

