Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8 return date for Tom Payne, cast







Following tonight’s big winter finale, are you curious to learn the Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8 return date? Have no fear — we’ve got more information on that very subject within!

Let’s kick things off here, though, by noting that it’s going to be a good while before Tom Payne and the rest of the cast come back. Tonight’s episode was promoted the way it was for a reason, and it was the folks over at Fox acknowledging that there was going to be a long break.

According to the Futon Critic, you will see Prodigal Son back on the air come Tuesday, April 13, and we would imagine that from there, the rest of the season would air without interruption. This is one of those shows that benefits heavily from momentum, so we imagine that this is something the producers would want. We’re sure that the second part of the season will feature Catherine Zeta-Jones heavily after her debut tonight, in addition to also giving you some new characters and mysteries that unravel.

No matter where the story goes, though, remember that Malcolm Bright is always going to be at the center. Through all of the episodes to come, you will have a chance to learn more about whether or not he can handle the trauma of his past mixed with the stress of the present. Whether it be in his job or his personal life, he’s long had a number of different things to balance. We don’t foresee that this is going to change anytime soon.

So when will Fox release a number of additional specifics about what’s next? More than likely, you’re going to be waiting for a while. There is no real incentive for them to hurry anything along with the next new episode still a good ways out. Maybe we’ll get a promo after tonight’s episode and that’s it.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Prodigal Son

What do you most want to see when it comes to Prodigal Son season 2 episode 8?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to come back around — there are more updates coming and we don’t want you to miss them. (Photo: Fox.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







