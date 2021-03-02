Better Call Saul season 6: Preparing for the end behind the scenes







In the event that you did not know already, Better Call Saul season 6 is going to be the final one on AMC — and yea, it will be emotional. It has to be when you consider some of the things that the show needs to wrap up. We have to think about Gene in the future, the status of Kim Wexler, and of course how much this show chooses to venture into the Breaking Bad timeline.

For the sake of this article, though, we’re talking about matters behind the scenes, and some evidence that the writers are getting close to wrapping things up. In a post on Twitter (see below), executive producer Thomas Schnauz confirmed that very thing by showing the final card going up on the virtual writers’ room board. It’s a sign that the team is carefully planning the series finale (#13 of the season), and we gotta think that a lot of tears will be associated with this.

Remember, the series finale for Better Call Saul is not just an end of an era — it’s potentially the end of a franchise that started with the origin story of Walter White. There’s no telling if there will be anything else set in this world once Jimmy McGill’s story is complete, so we have to enjoy every single moment.

It has already been announced that filming should be kicking off on the final season this month, but there’s a good chance you may not be able to see the final episodes until 2022. Blame the health crisis for that. Good things do come to those who wait, and we’d prefer the production team take their time on this than rush into an ending that is ultimately unsatisfying.

What do you think is going to happen on Better Call Saul season 6?

How are you expecting the series to end? Be sure to let us know in the comments, and once you do that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: AMC.)

We did put our final card on the board today. Now that I look at it up close, the penmanship is a little sloppy, but this was a hard one to put up. #BetterCallSaul https://t.co/KVpIyHcD3H pic.twitter.com/1JmGPM6zvV — Thomas Schnauz (@TomSchnauz) February 27, 2021

