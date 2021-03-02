Criminal Minds season 16: How many episodes will the revival be?







In the event that you didn’t hear the super-exciting news already, it looks as though there will be a Criminal Minds season 16 revival at Paramount+! We are still in the early days of it and because of that, there are a number of different details that need to be worked out.

With that being said, we can at least resolve one part of the equation now: How many episodes the new version of the show will supposedly have.

According to The Hollywood Reporter, the plan at the moment is to produce ten episodes of the new season at the streaming service, and that it will have an anthology format where each season revolves around a singular case. This differs, of course, from the original CBS show that was largely procedural in nature.

There are a lot of benefits to the shorter season, with the primary one to us being that it gives the cast and crew a chance to both do this and other projects. That may be especially appealing to some in the original cast especially — odds are, some familiar faces will be a part of this new show! It just remains to be seen how many you’ll be seeing, and we could be waiting a little while to get more announcements on that. (Even if not all of them are series regulars, we hopes that they at least turn up here and there.)

