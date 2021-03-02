





Is This Is Us new tonight on NBC? In the wake of a lot of uncertainty, there are a number of things to dive into here.

Let’s kick things off by sharing the rather-unfortunate news: There is no new episode tonight. Instead, NBC is putting the series on a two-week break — tonight, The Voice is going to replace the family drama in the lineup as the singing show continues its premiere event.

If you haven’t seen our video review of the most-recent This Is Us episode yet, be sure to watch what we’ve got for you below! Once you do that, subscribe to the Matt & Jess YouTube channel for fun theories, discussions, and content related to a number of great shows.

We’ve gotten confirmation now that This Is Us season 5 episode 10 is going to be airing on Tuesday, March 16, and the title for the next installment is “I’ve Got This.” This sounds already like some sort of positive affirmation that a character is giving themselves — anything to convince them that they are ready for what lies ahead.

More so than any other character, we can envision Kevin and Kate saying this to themselves as they handle big changes in each of their families. Below, we’ve got the full synopsis for this episode if you haven’t seen it already:

03/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

We’ve said this before, but it’s certainly worth repeating — one of the most exciting things about This Is Us coming up is the chance to venture further into the unknown. With Kevin and Madison welcoming twins, plus Kate and Toby adopting Hailey, it feels like we’ve gotten to the end of one notable chapter of this story. Yet, there could be more chapters coming around almost every corner.

Related – Check out more news when it comes to This Is Us right now!

What do you want to see on This Is Us season 5 moving forward?

How sad are you that the show is not on the air tonight? Be sure to let us know in the comments! After you check that out, remember to also come back around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







