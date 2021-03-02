New Amsterdam season 3 spoilers: Are answers coming on Max, Helen?







Are Max Goodwin and Helen Sharpe going to become a couple on New Amsterdam season 3? It goes without saying that this is a hot topic of conversation. These two have been the subject of will-they-or-won’t-they chatter for most of the past year, and it’s easy to understand why. There is a lot of chemistry there and beyond just that, there’s a lot of caring. The two have a wonderful friendship, and often, that can turn into something more … though there is no guarantee of it either.

Here’s the good news: No matter what the relationship between the two ends up being, it does sound as though the writers have a plan. Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Ryan Eggold notes that the relationship between the two is going to be addressed:

…I do know, whichever way that relationship goes, that it’s time to go somewhere, in the sense that there has been something unvoiced between them for a long time, and I think the time for introspection or wondering or figuring it out has sort of passed, and it’s time to go to a new place in their relationship, whatever that means, whether that means friends, whether that means together, whether that means not speaking to each other. It’s time to clarify what that is.

No matter what the writers decide, it’s clear already that they won’t make everyone out there happy. There are a lot of opinions out there about what the future for these characters should be — some what them together, and others want them to remain friends. We’re all for the idea of “Sharpwin” personally, so long as it builds in an organic way. We don’t think that it’s something that needs to be rushed, especially with New Amsterdam being renewed already for multiple seasons. as long as the end result is satisfying, we’ll be happy.

