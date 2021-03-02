Debris episode 2 spoilers: Where does the story go next?







Do you want to get a good sense of what lies ahead on Debris episode 2? We hope so, since the mystery is only going to deepen. This is one of those shows that starts to set the stage in the early going, but then from there finds new ways for it to shift and change. It’s our hope that they will continue to raise the stakes with each subsequent episode and keep us guessing until the finale … but that in a lot of ways is easier said than done. We need to see the end results before we can proclaim anything as a sure thing.

As for episode 2 in particular, signs point to this being a story that ties into the pilot, while also trying to expand outward and show the greater impact of Debris elsewhere. Each episode could have its own singular mystery, while also proceeding towards a larger goal. This is something that we’ve seen a number of other network shows in this genre, including Manifest (returning before too long), doing in their own right.

To get a few more specifics now, we suggest that you check out the full Debris episode 2 synopsis below:

03/08/2021 (10:01PM – 11:00PM) (Monday) : Bryan and Finola investigate Debris that is mysteriously dragging metal from an evacuated town for an unknown purpose. Bryan is forced to keep his secret about Finola’s father’s survival. Maddox looks into a dangerous rogue faction. TV-14

We will wrap this article up by saying that we’d really like this show to do well. Let’s face it — there’s not a lot of science fiction on network TV anymore. It’s a genre that has a very specific following, and unfortunately most networks are looking to appeal to the masses. We like that it’s here, but we will need to see what the ratings are before we can say too much else. We’ll try to give some sporadic updates as things move along.

What do you most want to see on Debris episode 2?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! After you take a look at that, stick around for some other updates. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







