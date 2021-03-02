Blue Bloods season 12 renewal hopes: What are the current chances?







Is there a reason to be optimistic for a Blue Bloods season 12 renewal at CBS? Within this piece, we’ve got a lot to say on the subject.

Of course, we should start things off by noting this: For the time being, there is no 100% word as to whether or not a season 12 will happen. Are we optimistic? Sure, and there are some reasons for that. CBS is not the sort of network that ends a lot of their shows in a given year — continuity matters a lot to them! They already have one show for-sure ending in NCIS: New Orleans, and there are some others currently on the bubble — think in terms of All Rise, Bull, SWAT, and SEAL Team. We’d argue that Blue Bloods has a better chance of staying than any of them do, though we are reasonably confident with SEAL Team. This is a show that has dominated its timeslot for a decade, has a big-name star in Tom Selleck, and also is a monster in syndication.

Are the ratings down this season? The short answer is yes — Blue Bloods is averaging a 0.5 rating in the 18-49 demographic alongside just over 6.5 million viewers. These are decreases of over 15% from the season prior and after being consistent for many years with the ratings, the viewership drops have grown more noticeable. Some other problems include the cost (it’s not cheap to film in New York), keeping a large cast around, and also finding a way to constantly bring new stories to the table.

Do we think that we’re closer to the end of Blue Bloods than the beginning? Absolutely, but for now we’re reasonably hopeful for at least one more season. CBS likely knows that this is a hard timeslot to succeed in, and they’d have to really push themselves to find another replacement. For now, we’re cautiously optimistic the renewal will happen — eventually. There is no reason to rush it along.

