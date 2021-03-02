9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 8 spoilers: The winter finale ‘Bad Call’







Next week on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 8, you’re going to have a chance to see an epic, emotional winter finale. There are some big milestones within this episode — think in terms of T.K. celebrating his sobriety — but also some severe danger. What happens when some seemingly unrelated calls are actually related? What sort of twist does that throw into the equation?

Below, CarterMatt has the full 9-1-1: Lone Star season 2 episode 8 synopsis with some more news as to what lies ahead:

A bank robbery, an apartment fire and a pregnant woman lost in a parking garage are the seemingly unconnected calls to which the 126 responds. Then, T.K. celebrates his one-year anniversary of sobriety, while Owen and Gwyn may not make it to the end of the week as a couple. Also, Carlos finds himself working on a case with his Texas Ranger father in the all-new “Bad Call” winter finale episode of 9-1-1: LONE STAR airing Monday, March 8 (9:01-10:00 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (NLS-208) (TV-14 D, L, V)

One of the most important things to obviously remember here is that with this being the winter finale, there is a good chance that there will be some sort of cliffhanger. We don’t anticipate there being some impossibly-long hiatus here (there’s only so much time until May), but there is enough space in between episodes for the producers to drive you more than a little bit crazy.

Our overall expectations for “Bad Call” do remain fairly simple: We want to see a lot of danger, but at the same time some moving, emotional moments for these characters. The people are the lifeblood of 9-1-1: Lone Star, and the reason we all continue to watch both it and the flagship show.

