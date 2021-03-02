Big Brother Canada 9 spotlight: Does Breydon White have an advantage?







Breydon White is one of many competitors taking part in Big Brother Canada 9, and there are certainly things to be intrigued about with him. He’s a 23-year old student from Alberta, and someone who has a good bit for him going into the season.

Take, for example, this: He’s innately likable! He’s a sociable guy with a big personality and probably stories for days. He’s also really smart judging from the way he talks about his education. He can present himself as a friend and an ally, while still have some wheels turning a little bit behind the scenes.

Breydon is a stealth contender to win this season — he may be more capable in competitions than people think at first, and if people can think of him as just a fun-loving sociable guy, he can use that as somewhat of a mask. If he can make it to final six or seven, he could be at a point where he either needs to win out or trust some of the people who are his closest allies.

If there’s one thing that could hurt him, however, it is him being outspoken. He clearly loves to talk, and at times this can lead to him clashing to other people. He’ll need to have a level head in there, especially when someone is starting drama with him or trying to rattle him. There will be those people who try, but we do like that he’ll fight back. Breydon strikes us as the sort of person who will be competitive and play to win — he’s already thinking about things to buy with the money! Isn’t that a pretty encouraging sign for how competitive he will be?

This is the sort of person we really want to see on the show: Someone who will be entertaining, fight hard, and never be afraid to speak out. We’re tired of players who simply stay in the background.

