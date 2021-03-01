The Voice video: Victor Solomon impresses John Legend with ‘Glory’







Tonight marks The Voice season 20 premiere on NBC — that’s quite the impressive milestone for this show! There are some exciting auditions you’ll be seeing coming up, and that includes here Victor Solomon.

What do we get out of the sneak peek below? A couple of different things, but first and foremost that Victor is an incredible singer. “Glory” is not an easy song to do — there’s so much power and emotion attached to it! You have to not only sing it right, but capture the message. He does both.

When you think about how “Glory” was both performed and co-written by John Legend, it feels like a given that this would be his coach. (This is the first time that John has ever turned for one of his own songs.) Yet, is that really going to happen here? Nick Jonas at least makes a passionate plea, noting that he grew up in the church and he could help bring out some of Victor’s gospel talents in a huge way. Blake tries to make a good argument, but a lot of it falls apart completely when it’s clear that he doesn’t know that “Glory” is John’s song. It feels like one of the few times he’s been genuinely embarrassed on this show.

Ultimately, we don’t think that there’s going to be all that much drama here — Victor does say at the end of the video that he wants to “shake things up,” but we don’t think that means necessarily that he picks someone other than John. He could’ve been referring to all sorts of different stuff there! The preview just conveniently cuts off at the perfect time to bring some drama to the table.

What do you think about Victor Solomon’s audition on The Voice?

If you were him, would you go ahead and choose John as his coach? Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do that, be sure to stick around for some other news. (Photo: NBC.)

