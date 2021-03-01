Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight on CBS? Season 2 episode 11 news







Is Bob Hearts Abishola new tonight over on CBS? If you do come into this piece with that question, don’t worry — answers are within!

Of course, that doesn’t mean that they are particularly happy answers to a lot of people out there. The sitcom is on a brief, one-week hiatus before it comes back on March 8. We know there’s another episode coming the following week on March 8 … if that is any consolation to people out there.

So what is there to look forward to when the series comes back on the air? Let’s go ahead and share the full Bob Hearts Abishola season 2 episode 11 synopsis:

“I Did Not Raise Him to be a Teenager” – When Abishola puts her foot down about Dele not going to Nigeria with his father, Dele rebels against her for the very first time, on BOB ♥ ABISHOLA, Monday, March 8 (8:30-9:00 PM, ET/PT) on the CBS Television Network.

The title for this episode is certainly ironic, given that we all know that teenagers have a tendency to be more than a little bit rebellious during their lives. It was only a matter of time before Dele started to act out a little bit … but what comes on the other side? Given that Bob Hearts Abishola is a sitcom, we can’t imagine it building towards some sort of sad, devastating end — there should be a chance for Abishola and Dele to come back together.

In the event you haven’t heard as of yet, let’s close this article with a little bit of optimism for people towards the long-term future of Bob Hearts Abishola — there is nothing to worry about! The series has already been renewed for a third season, and you’re going to have a chance to see that air presumably in the fall. As you enjoy the rest of the season, you can do so in the moment without being concerned about what’s on the other side.

