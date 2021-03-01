The Blacklist season 8: When is the next hiatus going to arrive?







Sooner or later, we knew that The Blacklist season 8 was going to be entering another hiatus. We’ve gotten a great run of episodes in 2021, but this show can only produce so many episodes in a short period of time.

So why does the date of a hiatus matters? It means that more than likely, there is going to be something important that happens leading up to it. It allows us to set our expectations accordingly…

Interested in watching our brand-new preview for the next The Blacklist episode? Then be sure to check out what we’ve got on “The Cyranoid” below! We post new reviews after every installment, and the best way to stay up to date is by subscribing to the Matt & Jess YouTube Channel.

The good news is that “The Cyranoid” is not going to be the last episode before we go on a break — that honor instead goes to the episode airing on Friday, March 12 entitled “Dr. Laken Perillos.” NBC confirmed today that March 19 will feature a repeat of the installment “16 Ounces,” and it’s possible that the network keeps the show off the air for at least a couple of weeks to avoid competition from the NCAA Tournament. For now, we have to at least imagine that this is still going to happen … right? We’ll see what happens when the dust settles there.

From what we can tell, “Dr. Laken” does feel like it’s going to be a worthy way to send the show off for a little while — remember that per the description, this is one where the Townsend Directive could resurface in a pretty substantial way. Could Liz use this in order to get to Reddington? We know that she wants him dead, but that does not necessarily dictate that she has to be the one to pull the trigger.

What do you want to see on The Blacklist season 8 before we get around to the first hiatus?

Be sure to let us know right now in the attached comments! Once you check that out, remember to stick around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







