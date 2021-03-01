This Is Us season 5 episode 10 return date: ‘I’ve Got This’ details







You’ve been forced to wait for a while, but we now have some of the first details on This Is Us season 5 episode 10!

So what do we know? It starts with the title of “I’ve Got This,” and then also the official air date of Tuesday, March 16. We know the show having a two-week hiatus is a little bit of a bummer, but we’ll admit we’re just happy to have new episodes at all in March. There are a lot of particulars about this season that are still unclear, and that includes precisely when the finale is going to be.

To go along with the return date, be sure to see the full This Is Us season 5 episode 10 synopsis with more insight on where the story is going:

03/16/2021 (09:00PM – 10:01PM) (Tuesday) : Beth navigates qualms with her mother. Kevin and Kate bring their families together for dinner.

Is it nice to have a few more details on Beth’s life? Absolutely, given that so much of this season has been told through Randall’s lens rather than hers. We want to get updates on as many different characters as possible during this hour; the title could be a reference to Kevin or Kate as they each try to navigate the new phase of their lives. Both of them now are parents to two kids! That’s a lot of responsibility, and for Kevin, he and Madison got the twins all at once. It’s going to take quite an adjustment period…

