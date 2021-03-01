All American season 3 episode 8 spoilers: Homecoming nominations!







It’s a bold move for All American season 3 episode 8 to title itself “Canceled.” Basically, you see that word and it’s almost immediately a cause for people to panic.

Here’s the good news: There is no reason to panic, given that the series has already been picked up for a season 4! You can panic, however, given what’s going on in the story. What’s going to happen with Olivia in this episode? Maybe she’ll get some answers finally on what she wants … though they may not be the answers that everyone else wants for her. (Of course, there’s also a chance that some of these answers do not stick — there is always room for flux when you are this young.)

For a few more details on what you can expect next, be sure to check out the full All American season 3 episode 8 synopsis below:

FRESH START – With Homecoming King and Queen nominations being announced, neither Spencer (Daniel Ezra) nor Coop (Bre-Z) seem to be in a celebratory mood with everything going on. Laura (Monet Mazur) notices that Olivia (Samantha Logan) has become more withdrawn and allows Olivia and Jordan (Michael Evans Behling) to both take a mental health day and get some much-needed twin bonding time. Things get heated with Layla (Greta Onieogou) and Olivia (Samantha Logan), leaving Olivia to get some much-needed clarity. Meanwhile, Billy (Taye Diggs) is frustrated with the interim principal’s new rules, leaving Spencer to come up with a game plan with a little help from Grace (Karimah Westbrook). Monet Mazur and Cody Christian also star. Avi Youabian directed the episode written by Jameal Turner & Cam’ron Moore. (#308). Original airdate 3/8/2021.

This synopsis is a nice microcosm of what is great about a show like All American — at one moment, they can show you something incredibly serious and emotional; then, that gets balanced with a traditional lighthearted event like Homecoming Court. It almost serves as a reminder that in high school, there is reality … and then there’s the version of it the school wants people to see.

What do you want to see when it comes to All American season 3 episode 8?

