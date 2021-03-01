Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? More on the season 4 future







Is The Good Doctor new tonight on ABC? Within this piece, we have an answer to that question to hand down — plus, a look ahead!

Alas, we can’t say that we come bearing a lot of great news today. There is no new episode of the Freddie Highmore drama on the air tonight; instead, the next new episode (entitled “We’re All Crazy Sometimes”) is going to be airing on Monday, March 8. This is an episode that will be all about competition, conflict, and whether or not some of these characters can come up with a solution to some important cases.

If you haven’t seen The Good Doctor season 4 episode 11 synopsis yet, you can do so below and get a greater sense of what lies ahead:

“We’re All Crazy Sometimes” – After bringing in an incredibly unique and complicated spinal surgery, Dr. Aaron Glassman challenges the residents for an opportunity to join him in the operating room. Meanwhile, Shaun and Morgan disagree on how to treat a comatose patient with a cancerous tumor on “The Good Doctor,” MONDAY, MARCH 8 (10:00-11:00 p.m. EST), on ABC. (TV-14) Episodes can also be viewed the next day on demand and on Hulu.

Judging from the promo, the main source of the conflict between Shaun and Morgan seems to be whether or not a twitch from a patient on life support means anything. Shaun is a little more pessimistic about it, but those close to the patient don’t want to give up.

Meanwhile, the promo also hypes up the ending to the episode, which it claims is all sorts of epic. What could that mean? Think about a big cliffhanger, or a game-changing reveal that may alter how we think about some characters on this show. We’re excited for that … or at least we want to be. At the same time, it’s possible that the ending could make us a little emotional.

