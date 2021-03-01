9-1-1 season 4 episode 7 promo: Is Michael’s life in danger?







Tonight, 9-1-1 season 4 episode 7 is going to alternate between an action-packed firefighter drama and also Rear Window. How else can you describe what we’re getting within the promo below?

The story that we’re focusing on at the moment is that of Michael, who is about to make a bold revelation: It’s not exactly a great idea to people-watch with a gold telescope. We get it: He’s fascinated by people. The problem here is nobody likes to be watched. That’s especially the case when they are doing something nefarious. It looks like the character is going to stumble onto something unexpected in this episode, and at least one of the people involved is going to recognize what he’s up to.

By the time that we get to the end of this episode, you better be prepared for all sorts of crazy stuff to go down — Michael’s life could even be in jeopardy! We may not want that, but we still have to recognize the possibility of it going down. That’s, of course, in between all of the difficult rescues that the 118 is forced to take on.

One other thing that you should recognize going into this episode: It’s the last one before the winter finale! We don’t anticipate that there is going to be some super-huge hiatus coming given that there are only a few months left in the TV season. Nonetheless, there will be a little bit of a break and the writers may want to leave you with your jaw on the ground. This is 9-1-1, after all — surprising you is just one of the things that they do a great job at.

