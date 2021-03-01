Shameless season 11 episode 7 promo: Is Lip selling the house?







Shameless season 11 episode 7 is poised to arrive on Showtime this coming Sunday, and there’s more good news beyond that! We know that a lot of people have been understandably frustrated by all of the hiatuses as of late, but we’re now on the other side of much of that! The promo below confirms that there will be a new episode every week from now until the series finale.

As for what else the promo confirms, the biggest thing is the news that the Gallagher house could actually end up for sale. That is a suggestion Lip brought up on this past episode, and it seems as though it’s something he will continue to pursue. We’re not sure how on-board the rest of the family will be for it, but it’s honestly something that makes sense at this point. The house was always the thing that bound this family together, so where are they when that starts to go away? What other stories can be mined over the course of the show? These are some questions we’re very-much excited to get an answer to.

The promo also features at least a few other shenanigans, whether it be Carl finding himself in some really weird trouble and Frank barging into some stranger’s house in order to hide from the cops. His story is arguably the most emotional one right now, as he just learned that he has alcoholic dementia. It remains to be seen if anyone else in the family is going to be learning about it, let alone how it is going to impact William H. Macy’s character.

It’s clear that there will be a lot of humor in the final episodes of Shameless, but let’s not discount the moments that could get you choked-up. They can hit you when you least expect them, and that is one of the real joys of the show.

