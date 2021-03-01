When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 3 spoilers: The oil rig fire







Next week on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode, there is going to be danger — so much, in fact, that it takes everyone away from everything else that’s been on their mind.

In the promo below for “From the Ashes,” you can get a reasonably good sense of what we’re talking about here. There is a massive oil-rig explosion and with that, a fire could potentially endanger much of Hope Valley. This leads to a lot of our main characters realizing that in order to save the day, they need to act quickly. Is it possible that someone doesn’t make it through? In theory yes, but the promo isn’t exactly pointing the finger squarely in a single direction.

For a few more details now on what lies ahead, we suggest that you check out the full When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 3 synopsis below:

A geyser erupts at the oil rig and everyone in Hope Valley drops everything to help. Nathan is summoned for an inquiry by a Mountie from his past and Jesse takes a liking to driving Lee’s motorcycle.

Is this going to be the episode where Elizabeth makes her choice between Lucas and Nathan? Personally, we’d be surprised if she does here — it just feels right now like there are some other priorities. Sure, it’s clear that it is a possibility (she could make that choice at any time), but we think that Hallmark Channel is going to promote that episode in a very specific way whenever they choose to bring us to that point.

This episode, instead, feels a little more like a stepping stone — plus a reminder that Hope Valley is the sort of place where characters will always band together for the sake of their town, no matter the obstacle.

Related – Check out more news on When Calls the Heart right now

What do you most want to see on When Calls the Heart season 8 episode 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, be sure to also come back around — there are some more updates coming that you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







