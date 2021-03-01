The Blacklist season 8 episode 10 photo: What’s wrong with Reddington?







If you thought that The Blacklist season 8 was abandoning the story about Reddington being sick, we got another thing coming.

The photo above is from “Dr. Laken Perillos,” which is going to be airing on NBC a week from Friday. We’ve known for a while that James Spader’s character is suffering from some sort of mystery illness, but he isn’t doing or saying a whole lot about it right now.

So is this hospital bed photo proof that Reddington is back suffering from his illness again? Well, that may not be 100% a sure thing. The synopsis for this episode suggests that Reddington and Dembe are in danger after “Townsend deploys a torture specialist who uses unorthodox methods to interrogate her victims.” Odds are, this photo is a result of these “unorthodox methods.”

As for how Townsend even gets involved here, there’s a good chance that it involves Liz. We know that one of the big reasons Neville was after Katarina with the Townsend Directive was because of the belief that she may have been N-13. Yet, it seems as though it was actually Reddington all along. Liz could be setting up Reddington against a serious adversary, and someone more than capable of taking him out.

As for whether or not we actually see Liz in this episode, that’s one of the larger remaining mysteries. We haven’t seen the character in weeks, but it still doesn’t seem as though Megan Boone is leaving the show. There isn’t anything out there that either suggests or confirms that in the slightest.

