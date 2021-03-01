Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 photo: A Reagan family toast







Blue Bloods season 11 episode 8 is a new episode airing on CBS this Friday, and there’s going to be some celebratory stuff coming! How else do you explain what’s happening with the Reagan family above?

In the photo above, you can see Erin, Danny, and Frank celebrating something while Jamie looks on. So what’s happening here? We think that it could have a thing or two to do with Erin, given that Danny’s facial expression is one of “I’m so happy for you.” Frank also seems thrilled in his own way, but he’s not the sort to really start jumping up and down.

We do love the idea that something good happens for these characters coming up, given that a lot has transpired to them in a bad way over the years. Danny and Frank may have a lot of career success, but both are widowers who have lost someone near and dear to them over the years. Meanwhile, Erin lost out on the DA job earlier this season and had to go through a heartbreaking divorce. Have their been wins for the Reagans? Sure, and plenty of them — the Jamie/Eddie wedding comes to mind, and they do often win in their jobs week in and week out.

Yet, it’s nice to have a thing or two to feel happy about, and it’s certainly something a lot of people out there crave at this moment in time. With so many dealing with hard times in real life, a show like Blue Bloods can serve as a form of escapism; it’s a way to get away from it all with familiar faces.

Given that the title of this episode is “More Than Meets the Eye,” we feel like there will be at least one or two surprises coming…

