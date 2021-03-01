The Simpsons 700th episode spoilers: What can you expect?







If you’re interested in talking major milestones, how about this: The 700th episode of The Simpsons is set to air later this month! It’s shocking that the show has gone on this long, especially when there are few other scripted series that have even made it to #400. Sure, animation helps give The Simpsons a long life, but to have the consistency and pop-culture relevance it does in 2021 is mind-boggling. It premiered all the way back in 1989!

So what should you know about 700th episode? The title is “Manger Things” and, over the course of it, some major secrets from the past of Ned Flanders will come to light. Check out the attached synopsis for some other insight:

Learn a secret of Flanders’ past and discover a never-before-seen room in the Simpson home in the all-new “Manger Things” milestone 700th episode of THE SIMPSONS airing Sunday, March 21 (8:00-8:30 PM ET/PT) on FOX. (SI-3209) (TV-PG L, V)

One of the challenges that obviously comes with doing 700 episodes is trying to find a way to come up with something new every single time. That’s far from easy, but we’re stoked to see exactly how the writers pull it out here. It’s a new angle to an established character, and for the Simpsons themselves, why not have a newly-seen room in the house? Why not continue to get weird and imaginative? The more you can push your own boundaries, the better off the show will be.

As for whether or not we can get to an 800th episode of The Simpsons, that’s personally something we’d love to see. There’s a long ways to go until a potential 1000th episode, but we have to admit that it’d be super-fun if the show ever made it there. It’d also take more than another decade with the current episode orders.

What do you want to see on the 700th episode of The Simpsons?

