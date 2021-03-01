The Walking Dead season 10 episode 18 spoilers: Daryl’s reflections







Where will the story take you on The Walking Dead season 10 episode 18 next week? Think in terms of a story that shows you where Daryl and Carol are in the present, but also what the two of them went through in the past. Expect a lot of flashbacks over the course of the episode — and maybe a sense of what the Daryl/Carol spin-off show could look like. (Remember that this is something that is being planned out.)

This upcoming episode carries with it the title of “Find Me,” and we’re very-much excited to see what the story is going to be from here. Who is being found? Is this going to be a journey of self-discovery from Norman Reedus’ character?

Below, CarterMatt has the full The Walking Dead season 10 episode 18 synopsis with some more news as to what’s coming:

Daryl and Carol find an old cabin that takes Daryl back to his years away from the group after Rick disappeared; he relives the painful memory of meeting a reticent survivor and the toxic events that amplified his relationship with Dog.

This episode is going to be an opportunity to show more of what The Walking Dead is capable of while it deals with its present set of limitations. You have to keep track here of the fact that these episodes were all filmed in the thick of the health crisis and with that, they are going to be more insular in nature. These are not about big zombie sequences or non-stop action, but they should prove to be very much entertaining in their own right.

