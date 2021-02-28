Charmed season 3 episode 6 return date: ‘Private Enemy No. 1’







If you find yourself eager to learn the Charmed season 3 episode 6 return date, or get some more info on what’s coming up, we’ve got all of that covered!

Of course, this doesn’t mean that all of the news we’ve got is of the rather-pleasant variety. The supernatural series is currently set to go off the air next week, and will be back for more once we get around to Sunday, March 14. We wouldn’t look at this as anything more than just The CW putting it on a brief hiatus; it’s not a sign that the series is getting canceled or there are stories being burned off down the road. Remember that the show already has a season 4 renewal, so there is really nothing to worry about in that department.

So what sort of story can you expect when Charmed comes back? Episode 6 carries with it the title of “Private Enemy No. 1,” and the synopsis below offers up a better sense of what you can expect:

WHAT FEELS RIGHT – While Harry (Rupert Evans) and Macy (Madeleine Mantock) unravel the mystery of an ancient magical artifact, Mel (Melonie Diaz) helps Abby (Poppy Drayton) track down an unseen evil force, and Maggie (Sarah Jeffery) deals with academic sabotage. Also starring Jordan Donica. James Genn directed the episode written by Aziza Aba Butain and Nikki Renna (#306). Original airdate 3/14/2021.

The mystery of the artifact feels, at least to us, like the most interesting part of this story. What does it mean? What can it do? These are two different things we’re going to have a chance to explore in greater depth, and in general, we’re not sure that many of these stories will be wrapped up within a single episode. Maybe it can with the Maggie plotline, but we’re a little more uncertain about everyone else.

