NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13 return date: ‘Red Rover…’







Curious to know the NCIS: Los Angeles season 12 episode 13 return date, or some of what could be next? Consider this piece your source, as there are a couple of different things to get to!

Let’s start off with the return-date news itself: There is no episode next week due to some special programming, and the same goes for the week after due to the Grammys. You are going to be stuck waiting until (tentatively) Sunday, March 21 to see LL Cool J, Chris O’Donnell, and the rest of the cast back on the air with a story entitled “Red Rover, Red Rover.” That’s a fun title, mostly because so many of us probably played that game when we were young. (Of course, within the context of this show we expect it to have a rather-different meaning.)

So what’s going to be coming up beyond this? We know that the original plan was for season 12 to have eighteen episodes; whether or not that is still the case remains to be seen. (Remember that filming was forced to shut down for a while in January.) We do figure that we’ll see new episodes through at least some of April and May, and the finale will air roughly around the same time that it usually does.

For those wondering about the long-term future beyond this, the only thing that we could say at present is that signs point to the show coming back. We’re already losing NCIS: New Orleans this season, and it feels pretty unlikely that CBS would choose to put both this show and then also another in the franchise out of commission in the same year. Just remember all of the value that these shows have plus their devoted audiences.

We imagine that some more information on “Red Rover, Red Rover” will come out in the days/weeks ahead.

