The Equalizer episode 5 return date for Queen Latifah, cast

Of course, we do have to kick off this piece by handing down some bad news: There is no new episode of the Queen Latifah series airing next week. The same goes for the week after. The network has a special featuring Oprah Winfrey lined up for March 7, and in the week following that, the Grammy Awards are going to be presented. With the awards-show calendar being so weird this year due to the health crisis, we’re going to see things thrown about the schedule more than usual.

The Equalizer, at least for now, has a tentative return date in Sunday, March 21, and the next new episode is entitled “The Milk Run.” There isn’t any additional information out there yet as to what lies ahead, but that will probably change at some point over the next couple of weeks. We think it’s fair to expect that the episode will at least look and feel pretty similar to what we’ve seen over the course of the first three installments. (Update: The date has been shifted already to the 28th of March — hence, the word “tentative” in this paragraph.)

So will The Equalizer be able to keep up its ratings momentum when it returns? That’s something we’re still waiting to figure out. Episode 3 ended up generating more than 8 million live viewers and a 0.8 rating in the 18-49 demographic, basically showing that this is one of the few series that has really benefited from the Super Bowl lead-in. A lot of established shows don’t end up holding onto their audience after airing in that spot, but we saw a pretty strong retention rate from episode 2 to episode 3 — far better than we would’ve expected in advance.

