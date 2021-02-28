Men in Kilts episode 4: Sam Heughan, Graham McTavish conquer fears?







Want to get a sense of what’s next on Men in Kilts episode 4? Let’s just say that the series is going in a slightly different direction.

This time around, what we’re doing is looking into the world of things that go bump in the night. Judging from the preview that aired following the song-and-dance-themed episode 3, Sam Heughan and Graham McTavish are going to be confronting some Scottish urban legends and ghost stories. We’ve heard from various interviews promoting the show that Graham gets a little scared in some of these environments, while Sam is the more gung-ho of the two.

Within this preview, we certainly see a lot of that. The two are going to have their fair share of scares, and there will be some big reactions and plenty of fun that accompanies much of it.

Just like we’ve seen with the first three episodes, we’re sure that Men in Kilts episode 4 is going to strive in order to maintain a perfect balance. You’re going to see a lot of funny stuff throughout (it’s hard for there not to be when you’ve got Sam and Graham), but at the same time, you’ll continue to learn something. Local legends are almost always fascinating, especially when you think about all of the spooky stuff we’ve already learned about through Outlander. There’s so much material in here to mine and we’re psyched for Men in Kilts to dive into it.

Now that we’re three episodes in, can we say definitively that Men in Kilts is one of TV’s greatest escapes? This show has offered so much entertainment from start to finish so far and there’s no other series out there replicating precisely what it does.

