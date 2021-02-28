Is Finding Alice new tonight on ITV? Current season 2 hopes







Is Finding Alice new tonight on ITV? For those looking for an answer to that question, we’ve got it within — plus, a look to what the future could hold!

Without further ado, though, let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: There is no new episode of Finding Alice on the air tonight. Last week’s epic episode served as the finale, and now, we are all immersed in a waiting game to see if the Keeley Hawes series is going to be back for another season or not.

If you were to ask us, we would say with some confidence that we will see more of the series. We do think that the season 1 finale set the stage for more, and we’ve already seen ITV find some success already with Hawes in major roles. Just take a look at The Durrells, which managed to go on for a lengthy period of time. We have a hard time thinking that Finding Alice could do anything other than the same exact thing.

At this point, though, the ball is firmly in the network’s court in order to determine precisely what it is that they want to do. They have a lot of time in order to make up their mind, and hopefully they will over the next several months. There’s no immediate hurry, and if they do bring the show back, we imagine that we could see it at some point in 2022.

As for why this show only had six episodes in the first place, isn’t that just the way of the world for British television. We’ve seen them lead into shorter runs at so many points over the years, and we really don’t think there is any evidence that this is going to change soon.

Related – Be sure to check out some more news when it comes to Finding Alice right now

What do you want to see on Finding Alice season 2 coming up?

Are you sad that the show isn’t on the air tonight? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do that, stick around for some other news. (Photo: ITV.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







