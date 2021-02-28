American Idol preview: Hunter Metts, Mary Jo Young audition! (video)







This weekend’s new episode of American Idol is just about here! We’ve got some more exciting auditions coming up, and in this preview, we’re going to shine the light on both Hunter Metts and Mary Jo Young. Both are bringing a lot to the table musically, and we can only hope that they set the stage for a pretty awesome remainder of the show.

You can see videos for both of these singers below, but let’s kick things off here with Hunter. After all, he starts off the show with a performance of “All the Pretty Girls” that has a great deal of artistry and musicality mixed into it. He’s likely going to make it far this season — he’s of an archetype that traditionally does really well. Vocally, he sounds a lot like Ryan O’Neal from Sleeping at Last.

Meanwhile, we also have in here Mary Jo Young, who comes from a musical family — and yet, hasn’t performed all that much in front of some of her family! She sings in front of her mom at the end of the audition, and let’s just say that Mom is more than thrilled with how she does. We have a feeling that we’re going to see her around the Idol world for at least a little while, though for both of these singers, there are challenges aplenty still coming in Hollywood Week.

In general, we think that Hunter and Mary Jo are both reminders of the tremendous talent pool that is out there for this season. There are so many grate talents this time around!

