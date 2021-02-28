Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC, February 27?







Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Within this article, we’ll discuss if there’s an episode on February 27 … and if there is, precisely what you can expect to see.

We don’t want to keep you waiting here — let’s just go ahead and share some of the good news! You will have a chance to see the sketch show back on the air tonight, as it will feature Nick Jonas both as the host and also the musical guest. That’s a lot for him to take on!

Luckily, we’re pretty darn confident that the Jonas Brother will be able to deliver. He is one of those hosts who is already experienced in almost everything that SNL puts you through — as a touring musician he’s used to performing live, and he also has experience in various forms of acting and comedy. He’ll know what the expectations are for him entering the episode and how deliver.

What’s his big challenge? It may just be trying to keep the show going full-steam ahead. This is the fifth consecutive episode of SNL, which is something that you don’t often see with this show. The cast and crew may be exhausted after so long a grind, so we know that he brings them a great deal of energy and gets everyone thoroughly excited and enthused for what’s going to happen.

So what could we expect to be openly mocked tonight? Maybe there will be some sketches themed around CPAC, the continued aftermath of the storms in Texas, or even the blowback Michael Che received after the last Weekend Update. This is one of those shows that is a little hard to pin down in advance, mostly because there are so many directions the story could go.

