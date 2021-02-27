The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 promo: Is Liz Keen returning?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 9 is airing on NBC this Friday, and the promo for “The Cyranoid” may have you raising all sorts of questions.

Is Liz Keen actually coming back to the show now? If you were to watch the promo, at first glance you would think so. It does, after all, appear as though Reddington and the Task Force are finally closing in on the character.

Yet, there are a couple of important things to note here. For starters, you never actually see Liz’s face in this promo, so there is no 100% guarantee that Megan Boone has found her way back to the show after being gone for so many weeks. Also, “The Cyranoid” revolves around an organization who specializes in hiring doppelgangers for criminals. It’s our personal belief that the person in this promo may very well be a Liz doppelganger, and someone designed to intentionally throw us off the scent of what is really going on here. She’s tricked Reddington before; why not do it again?

Do we think that the real Liz is going to be showing up at some point? Absolutely. Boone is not gone from the show, but the writers are clearly building up some sort of big reveal with her. We still think there’s a chance we will see a huge Liz episode later this season where we will see more of how she built up this empire over time. They’re just saving it so that there will be more momentum for it whenever it happens.

