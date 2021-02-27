The Walking Dead season 10 spoilers: About the Maggie, Negan reunion







We know that there are a number of big events coming through the rest of The Walking Dead season 10 and its bonus episodes. Of course, there is one that takes center stage more than any other: Seeing Maggie and Negan reunite. If there was one person who wants to see Jeffrey Dean Morgan’s character locked away for good, it’s Maggie. There’s almost no denying that.

So will she end up being able to get him behind bars again? We’re not so sure of that. Instead, we could see Maggie being put in some terrible position where she is forced to contend with the idea of the character still being out there and free. As showrunner Angela Kang tells TVLine, there is “no love lost” between these two characters when they meet up. With that being said, though, it doesn’t sound as though one of them will immediately kill the other. Instead, Kang suggests that Negan could soon realize that Maggie has very-much changed over the years:

“As the story between the two of them unfolds over time … he’ll start to see what about her is unexpected.”

These bonus episodes are going to be very-much important to both of these characters for different reasons. For Maggie, this is a chance to get to know what she’s been up to since the flash-forward; there are a lot of questions that need to be answered there! Meanwhile, for Negan we simply need a chance to explore his history a little bit more. It’s already been reported that Hilarie Burton will be playing Lucille, and there is a lot of material to mine across his origin story. Think in terms of what made the man who is now so notorious.

