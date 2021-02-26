Dickinson season 3: Is it renewed, canceled? Premiere date hopes







Following today’s season 2 finale, is there a hope for a Dickinson season 3 renewal? If so, when could it premiere on Apple TV+?

Let’s kick off this article with the following news: There will be another season featuring Hailee Steinfeld in the future! This news was confirmed a good while back, and it does serve as another reminder of the faith that the streaming service has in this show. We can’t say that we’re surprised at all by the early renewal, given that this is a high-profile series featuring a high-profile leading lady. They want to do whatever they can in order to ensure that all parties involved here are locked in for a little while. This is a commitment that we’re sure they appreciate having set in stone already.

Of course, with this we now have questions aplenty surrounding when another season could premiere. The biggest stumbling block that Dickinson season 3 comes across is, of course, scheduling due to the global health crisis. There’s no denying that productions are infinitely harder now than they were back at the start of February 2020. It takes more time in order to do just about everything. Because there is still so much time, our hope is that new episodes could be ready a little bit later this year. We imagine that some further announcements will be made during the fall.

In general, though, we don’t really anticipate there being any dramatic changes when it comes to Dickinson season 3 and how it’s structured — or how it airs. Apple TV+ has a good thing going when it comes to its weekly rollout; it allows them to build up buzz for the series over a lengthy period of time. The only thing that it really had going against it this time around was the presence of WandaVision, which easily dominated most of the headlines out there.

