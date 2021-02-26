The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 video: What does Reddington tell Anne?







The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 is right around the corner, and we have a sense already of what Reddington’s story will be. Suffice it to say, it feels a little bit different.

As you may recall, back in episode 5 James Spader’s character met a birdwatcher by the name of Anne. She seemed to offer him a sense of peace and an escape from the outside world. She also identified a Cape May warbler, which likely triggered a number of memories within his mind.

Have you seen our personal preview for tonight’s The Blacklist? Then take a look at our new video! We post these plus reviews every week, so subscribe to Matt & Jess on YouTube. You don’t want to miss any of our coverage.

In the sneak peek below, you can see the return of Anne as she and Reddington walk through a park. She makes it clear that she was married for over two decades before losing her husband to cancer. She asks what he does, and he responds by stating that he is #1 on the FBI’s most-wanted list. This feels a lot like Lucifer Morningstar telling Chloe that he is the devil on Lucifer — he’s telling the truth, but he knows that there’s no way that she will believe him.

Is Anne everything that she seems? That is one of our big concerns entering the episode. We know that Liz is the sort of person who thinks through every option, so we have an easy time picturing in our mind that she would think about the sort of person who would get close to Reddington. This could all be some sort of elaborate setup; as a matter of fact, it’d almost be more of a surprise if Anne was totally normal and didn’t have anything to do with the story of the season.

Related – Check out some other expectations when it comes to tonight’s new The Blacklist

What do you think is coming on The Blacklist season 8 episode 8 in terms of Reddington and Anne’s story?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to also stick around for some other updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like CarterMatt on Facebook for more updates!







