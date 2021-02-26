Better Call Saul season 6 premiere date: Prepare for 2022 launch







We know that Better Call Saul season 6 is coming. We’re also aware that it’s going to be the final season.

Unfortunately, the news that we have today is that we could be waiting a long time in order to see it — think in terms of 2022. While nothing is 100% confirmed as of yet, it does seem as though AMC is taking a patient approach with the Bob Odenkirk series — which makes sense, given that production is not even underway as of yet.

Speaking in a new earnings call (via TVLine), AMC Networks head Josh Sapan was the first to confirm that you could be waiting a while to see Better Call Saul back, which does make a certain degree of sense given the health crisis shifting filming back so far:

“We still have some shifting around due to [virus]-related production delays for our shows … [We have] a fuller slate of Walking Dead shows than we’ve had in some time — with The Walking Dead back and Fear the Walking Dead back at full strength, and then the second season of World Beyond — for Better Call Saul it does look likely, at this point, that [it] will move into the first quarter of 2022. That’s the way we’re seeing it right now.”

Obviously, it’s depressing to think that we’ll have to wait for so long in order to see the show back on the air — but then again, we had to wait a long time in order to see season 5. Viewers are without a doubt going to be there, and the top priority here mostly is that the quality is top-notch and it lives up to all of the expectations people have. That in itself is certainly a tall order.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Better Call Saul season 6?

