Yellowstone season 4: Is Josh Holloway leaving for new series?







We know that you will probably be waiting until this summer in order to see Yellowstone season 4 arrive on the Paramount Network. That’s the good news.

What’s the bad news? Well, it’s possible that Josh Holloway may not be a part of the series beyond that. According to a report from Variety, the former Lost actor has signed on to reunite with J.J. Abrams for the upcoming HBO Max series Duster. Per the logline, this show follows a “gutsy getaway driver for a growing crime syndicate whose life goes from awful to wildly, stupidly, dangerously awful.” It is set in the 1970’s, but there isn’t too much else known about this yet.

So what does it mean when it comes to the actor’s future on Yellowstone? His story as Roarke wasn’t exactly wrapped up at the end of season 3, but given that the fourth season is already in the can, there is a chance he could be back for that. We never expected his arc to be more than a single season, so we’ll be happy to get whatever more of him we can. This casting suggests that he wouldn’t be a full-time part of a season 5, but the show hasn’t even been renewed as of yet.

Regardless of whatever Holloway’s future is on Yellowstone, we know that he’s a talented guy and hasn’t had a chance to frontline a show since Colony was canceled a little ways back. This could be a golden opportunity for him.

For the record, we expect Yellowstone season 4 to premiere on the Paramount Network this summer. You can read more on that subject over here.

